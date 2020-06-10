WPP PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Roberto Quarta - WPP plc - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining this WPP shareholder presentation. I'm Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP.



Before I continue, I must draw your attention to the safe harbor statement shown here. I would like to start by saying that I hope that you and your families are well and safe during these very difficult and exceptional times. The devastating human cost and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic means that we are looking at everything through a new lens, including how we best serve the interest of all our stakeholders during this time. In light of the social distancing measures introduced by the U.K. government and to help protect our shareholders, employees and Board members, our 2020 AGM had to follow a very different format to previous years, as we explained in the AGM notice of meeting. Our AGM was held at midday today at our Sea Containers office as a closed meeting to consider the business set out in the notice of the meeting. The quorum for our meeting is 2 members present in person and entitled to vote. The quorum was