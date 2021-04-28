Q1 2021 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to WPP's first quarter 2021 results. I'm here in Sea Containers in London; joined by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), our CFO; Peregrine Riviere, who heads up Investor Relations for you. [And he] will take you through, I think, a strong quarter for WPP this year.



So on Page 2 of the presentation, we should read the cautionary statement and just pause on that.

