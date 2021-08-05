Half Year 2021 WPP PLC Earnings Call (Afternoon) Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everybody. I'm here in London with John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), our CFO; and Peregrine Riviere, who heads up our Investor Relations team. And we're going to -- I'm going to make some opening remarks, and then John and I will answer any questions that you have.



There's a full set of slides in the presentation on the website, and I just draw your