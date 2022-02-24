Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining us. I'm here in Sea Containers with John and with Peregrine. Pleased to say our offices -- about 1,200 people in the office today. So I think before we start, just a few words. I woke up -- or we woke up like everyone else to see the news in Ukraine. It's obviously terrible and of concern. We do have 200 people there in Kiev. We've been in touch with them over the last few weeks to provide whatever support we can. I'm sure we'll get into the economic impact a little bit in the presentation and in the Q&A. It's obviously early days. But I think we should just at least acknowledge that before we start to get into what I think is a