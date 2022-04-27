Q1 2022 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining our first quarter update. I'm here in Sea Containers House with John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), our CFO; and Peregrine Riviere, who heads up our Investor Relations activities.



So turning to the presentation and before we begin, I'd like to ask you to take note of the cautionary statement on Slide 2.



And turning to Page 3, our agenda for today really, I'll briefly go through the highlights of another strong quarter. John will take you through our financial performance and guidance, and we'll come back just quickly to summarize and then take your questions.



So on Page 4, I said, we did have a strong start to the year, continuing our momentum from last year with 9.5% growth in Q1, actually 9.2% on a 3-year stack