Half Year 2022 WPP PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much and good morning, everybody. I think we'll take sort of this morning's presentation as viewed. If you want to look at it, it's available online. In the interest of efficiency, I'll make a few opening remarks and then we go on to questions.



So I think if I look at -- as we look at the first half, I think we had continued strong demand from our clients. We had good growth in the first half, 8.9%, actually 8.3% in the second quarter, so only slightly lower than first quarter despite somewhat tougher comparatives. And that reflected strong growth across all of our business, the GIAs. The integrated agency is up 8.2% with perhaps a slightly stronger performance in media, actually a very