W. R. Berkley Corp at KBW Insurance Conference Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 01:20PM GMT

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Good morning, all. Thank you very much for joining us. This is a session with W.R. Berkley Corporation. And we are very fortunate to have Bill Berkley, the Executive Chairman; Rob Berkley, President and CEO. We also have Rich Baio, who is the CFO; and Karen Horvath, who heads Investor Relations. So a solid team from a company that I think is legitimately and appropriately viewed as one of the thought leaders in the insurance industry, just in terms of intellectual capabilities.



Questions and Answers:

- Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MDSo I want to start off in that vein and obviously, I do want to encourage as much participation from the audience as possible, if you have a question, let me know. I would ask that you wait for the microphone to get to you. But when you got a question, don't hesitate to reach out.So one of the peculiarities of P&C is that rates don't always rise when they need to. In other words, you can make a