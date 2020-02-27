Feb 27, 2020 / 05:40PM GMT

Michael David Zaremski - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. My name's Mike Zaremski, and I'm excited to have Bill and Rob Berkley of W. R. Berkley, joining us today. So, there is a good amount of buzz around innovation and change within the property and casualty insurance industry, which some within the industry term insurtech companies. So I'd be remised if I didn't point out that one of the W. R. Berkley's core competencies is its ability to capitalize on changing market opportunities, both within the company's insurance operations and alternative investment portfolio.



Bill Berkley founded the company with a few thousand dollars back in 1967 and many of W. R. Berkley's 50-plus operating subsidiaries reformed over the past decades in order to take advantage of changing market dynamics. The format of today's conversation will be a fireside chat. In the second half of our discussion, I'll poll the audience for potential Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©