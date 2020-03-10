Mar 10, 2020 / 02:40PM GMT

Mark Alan Dwelle - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Insurance Equity Research



Good morning. This is Mark Dwelle, Senior Insurance Analyst for RBC Capital Markets. Pleased this morning to welcome everybody to the RBC Virtual Financials Conference.



Let me start by thanking all the participants both management and investors for their patience and support as we put this together this week, definitely big props to our conference team and sales for making everything happen in such a short period of time. Obviously, a revised format this morning as compared to what we would normally do. Hopefully, everybody will find it useful. And if it's not useful, hopefully, at least it's better than 14 days of quarantine.



So few rules of the road for those participating online. You should see a question box on the left-hand corner of your webcast browser. Feel free to ask questions through that at any point in time. I'll start off with a couple of questions to kind of get the ball rolling. Then after that to the extent we have questions from those online, we'll jump over to some of