W. R. Berkley Corp at KBW Insurance Conference Transcript

Sep 09, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Great. Thanks. Good morning. It's Meyer Shields of KBW's equity research team. Our next session is with W. R. Berkley Corporation, and we are fortunate to have with us Executive Chairman, Bill Berkley; President and CEO, Rob Berkley; and we also have online Rich Baio, who's the CFO; and Karen Horvath, who is Vice President of Investor Relations.



So I want to thank the Berkley team for sharing your time and your insights into what seems to me to maybe the noisiest period in the insurance industry that I can recall since I started getting on 30 years ago.



Questions and Answers:

- Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MDSo I'm going to kick it off with the big question on pricing with a couple of nuances, I think. First, I was hoping you'd share your insights on the overall adequacy of insurance and reinsurance pricing. I think people get that, for the most parts, rates are rising, but the perception of risk is rising and other elements of