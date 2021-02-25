Feb 25, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT

Michael David Zaremski - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Thanks, everybody. My name is Mike Zaremski, here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. It's my pleasure to introduce the entire Berkley Executive Team.



With us today we've Rob Berkley, President and CEO; Bill Berkley, Founder and Executive Chairman; Rich, Baio, CFO; and Karen Horvath, Director of Investor Relations.



I personally hope we can revert back to the Ritz in Miami next year, but we'll see how the world shapes up in terms of corporate versus virtual events and what is hopefully a post-pandemic world in 2022. So that's my pitch to everyone to come to Miami next year.



Real quickly, we've been recommending shares of W. R. Berkley for going on, I think, 2 years now in terms of outperform rating, it's kind of when we sense the marketplace was changing a bit and Berkley was likely positioned better than the average insurer to capitalize. I think some investors still push back that the stock is a bit rich valuation wise. And I sometimes retort by pointing out that Berkley's