Feb 25, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT
Michael David Zaremski - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Great. Thanks, everybody. My name is Mike Zaremski, here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. It's my pleasure to introduce the entire Berkley Executive Team.
With us today we've Rob Berkley, President and CEO; Bill Berkley, Founder and Executive Chairman; Rich, Baio, CFO; and Karen Horvath, Director of Investor Relations.
I personally hope we can revert back to the Ritz in Miami next year, but we'll see how the world shapes up in terms of corporate versus virtual events and what is hopefully a post-pandemic world in 2022. So that's my pitch to everyone to come to Miami next year.
Real quickly, we've been recommending shares of W. R. Berkley for going on, I think, 2 years now in terms of outperform rating, it's kind of when we sense the marketplace was changing a bit and Berkley was likely positioned better than the average insurer to capitalize. I think some investors still push back that the stock is a bit rich valuation wise. And I sometimes retort by pointing out that Berkley's
W. R. Berkley Corp at Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...