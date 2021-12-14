Dec 14, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Brian Robert Meredith - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Financials Research Sector Head & Global Insurance Strategist



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Happy lunch time, and thanks for joining us today. We've got our next presentation, our next fireside chat here. It gives me a great pleasure in welcoming Bill Berkley, the Chairman of W.R. Berkley and Rob Berkley, the CEO of W.R. Berkley for discussion here.



What I'm going to do is I'll go through some questions that I have. We also got the ability for you, the audience to ask question yourself. You'll see a little spot at the bottom of your screen. Feel free to chat in a question and I will see it here and I will be sure to asked it.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Financials Research Sector Head & Global Insurance StrategistLet me start off with kind of a broader based question here, Rob. So we have this kind of hard or called firming pricing environment, so let's called it 2019, right? Where do you think we