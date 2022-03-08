Mar 08, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
Mark Alan Dwelle - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Insurance Equity Research
Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the further endeavors of the RBC Financials Conference. Hopefully, you've already had the opportunity to sit in on several sessions this morning.
This afternoon, it's my honor to have the W.R. Berkley Corporation available. Rob Berkley, CEO, as you probably all know, and he's joined by William Berkley, Founder and Chairman of the company. Well, it seems like it's a lot longer. It's only been 6 years since Rob took over as CEO. And I went through -- when I was preparing for this, I looked it up. I guess W. R. Berkley shares are up about 150% since that date, which works out, too, if my math is right, about a 16% compound annual growth rate during that period of time. So it's one more reason I wish that we were all here in person because if we were all here together, I'd have everybody stand up and give a quick round of applause. But as it is, I'll take the opportunity to thank our guests for joining us and making their time available to us today.
And let
W R Berkley Corp at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
