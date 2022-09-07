W R Berkley Corp at KBW Insurance Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



So we're going to move along in hopes of keeping us on schedule. I'd like to welcome Bill Berkley and Rob Berkley of W. R. Berkley Corporation, which I think also covers both of you. And I'm going to ask Bill to make some introductory comments and jump into Q&A. I'll roll out a couple of quick questions. And then, please, if you have anything that you want to make sure we cover, raise your hand, and we'll make sure that we're getting those questions answered.



William Robert Berkley - W. R. Berkley Corporation - Executive Chairman of the Board



So the industry is one that on the outside looks like it doesn't change. On the inside, changes are at an incredibly rapid pace. The biggest change is it's no longer a uniform industry. All lines don't change in the same way because we have such better data. So much more information. Decision-making can take place on an individual line basis on much more narrowly defined underwriting concerns totally changes what we have known as the cyclical nature of the property casualty business.



Whether it's