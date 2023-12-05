Dec 05, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Taylor Alexander Scott - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Why don't we go ahead and get started. The first session here. First, I'd like to say, thanks for being here. I've got Rob Berkley, W.R. Berkley, CEO, with us.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystAnd I wanted to first start with a more broad strategy update. Maybe if you could take us through some of your strategic objectives and just at a high level, what are the most important things that you're focused on over the next 12 to 18 months?- W. R. Berkley Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorFor us, Alex, I would sort of bifurcate that between what I would define as day-to-day operational activities, our desire to make sure that we are maximizing the opportunity. We are an organization that is in the specialty business, which inherently would suggest you're focused on, you're all about maximizing the opportunity in