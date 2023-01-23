Q4 2022 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Senior VP and Director of IR & External Communications



Thank you, Joe, and good evening.



For our agenda today, Chairman and Chief Executive



For our agenda today, Chairman and Chief Executive