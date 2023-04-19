Q1 2023 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Zions Bancorp Q1 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Director of Investor Relations, James Abbott. Thank you, James. You may begin.



James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - SVP of IR



Thank you, Alicia, and good evening. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2023 first quarter earnings. I would like to remind you that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, although actual results may differ materially.



We encourage you to review the disclaimer in the press release or the slide deck on Slide 2 dealing with forward-looking information and the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which applies equally to statements made during this call. A copy of the earnings release as well as the slide deck are available at zionsbancorporation.com.



For our agenda today, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harris Simmons, will provide opening remarks.