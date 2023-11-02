Nov 02, 2023 / 06:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Great. Thank you. Thanks for joining our presentation with Zions Bank. Zions Bancorp is a $90 billion asset company. They're located in very attractive markets, operating in 11 Western states, where they have 8 distinct brands. They are also a leader in the SBA market with second in volume in their 504 program.



I just wanted to share with you one stat between 3Q '22 to 3Q '23, Zions grew tangible book value by just shy of 20%, while still paying a healthy dividend. And despite that, terrific tangible book value growth they're selling at about 1.14x tangible book value. So maybe some good value there.



Presenting from Zions Bank today is Paul Burdiss. Paul joined Zions as their Chief Financial Officer in 2015. Before joining Zions, he was Corporate Treasurer at SunTrust. There, he oversaw the investment portfolio, the liquidity and interest rate risk management and was also involved in the CCAR stress test process. Prior to that, Paul was Executive Vice President and Treasurer at Comerica. So please welcome Paul.



Paul E. Burdiss - Zions