Aug 11, 2021 / 03:35PM GMT

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Hello, I want to welcome everyone who has dialed in here today. I'm really excited for you to learn the story. We've got a new name, Zeta Global. They just did an IPO last month, so it's a new name here for the franchise. So I'm thrilled to go through the story. We have got the CEO and Co-Founder, David Steinberg. We have got the CFO, Chris Greiner, here with us.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - AnalystSo I thought before, since we -- before we set off the story and the overview of the business, you just reported a great quarter last night. So I thought maybe we could just start there with a quick recap of the recent business trends, what you saw in 2Q, and what were the highlights in your view?- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEOYes, so thanks. First of all, Brian, thanks for having us and being such a supporter. Q2 for us was an incredibly exciting quarter. We grew topline