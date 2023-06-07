Jun 07, 2023 / 07:40PM GMT

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair - Analyst



My name is Arjun Bhatia. I cover Zeta Global here at William Blair. I'm pleased to be joined by Matt Mobley, who's the President of CRM at Zeta; and Chris Greiner, who's the CFO. Thanks, guys, for coming out.



Chris Greiner - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - CFO



Thank you.



Matt Mobley - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - President, CRM



Happy to.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair - AnalystI want to start off with just a high-level question, and both of you can answer, one of you can answer. But for those that don't know Zeta, just give us a little bit of background on the product, the problem you're solving for your customers, and who your users are.- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - CFOGreat. I'll take it. Matt, feel free to jump in. If you think about Zeta, our primary customer is the Chief Marketing Officer. And if you put yourself in that Chief Marketing Officer