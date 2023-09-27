Zeta Global Holdings Corp Live Investor Day Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Christopher E. Greiner - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - CFO



Looks like we are starting to get everyone to filter in. Trust everybody found the location, okay, and you had a chance to get your coffee and your breakfast. Well, first, on behalf of myself and Zeta, welcome to our first Investor Day. I was joking yesterday with David Steinberg, tomorrow is like our Super Bowl, and I made the comment. Well, today, it's kind of like our rider cup because you know it's not every year and he said, "well, I think we should do this every year." So I was like, no, we cannot do this every year.



To light a match and all of you have matches in front of you, we are not going to light all these because when I tested this out, it did not set off the sprinklers. But if you've lit a match before, it takes friction. But once that match is lit, you've got fuel.



Today is an opportunity for Zeta to be able to build a better understanding with investors, on what we do, our position in the market, why we win its differentiation to understand our evolving perspective on topics ranging from governance to M&A, to