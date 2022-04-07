Full Year 2021 Ermenegildo Zegna NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Ermenegildo Zegna full-year 2021 financial results call. My name is Alex and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Francesca Di Pasquantonio, to begin. Over to you, Francesca.



Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. - Investor Relations Director



Thank you, Alex, and welcome to everyone joining us today to discuss the Zegna Group full-year 2021 financial results and provide more details to the numbers shared in February. Today, we're going to discuss our full-year revenues, the full-year results as a publicly listed company for the first time.



We will be using the presentation materials posted on our website earlier today. You can find the materials along with the related press release under the Investor page of our group website.



I'm joined today by the Zegna Group Chairman and CEO, Ermenegildo Zegna; our COO and CFO, Gianluca Tagliabue; and Rodrigo Bazan, the CEO of Thom Browne. Gildo will begin today, walking you through the results at a