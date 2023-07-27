Jul 27, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Ermenegildo Zegna Group First Half of 2023 Preliminary Revenues. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over to Francesca, Director of Investor Relations. Floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. - IR Director



Hello, everyone, and thank you, Elliot. Thank you all for joining us as we share our revenues for the second quarter and first half of 2023.



I'm here with Gildo Zegna, Group Chairman and CEO; our COO and CFO, Gianluca Tagliabue; and Rodrigo Bazan, the CEO of Thom Browne.



Before we begin, I need to point out that we may make certain forward-looking statements during the call. Our actual results may be different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All such statements are subject to number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our SEC filings. I refer to the safe harbor statement, which is included on Page 2 of today's presentation. And