Jul 27, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Ermenegildo Zegna Group First Half of 2023 Preliminary Revenues. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand over to Francesca, Director of Investor Relations. Floor is yours. Please go ahead.
Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. - IR Director
Hello, everyone, and thank you, Elliot. Thank you all for joining us as we share our revenues for the second quarter and first half of 2023.
I'm here with Gildo Zegna, Group Chairman and CEO; our COO and CFO, Gianluca Tagliabue; and Rodrigo Bazan, the CEO of Thom Browne.
Before we begin, I need to point out that we may make certain forward-looking statements during the call. Our actual results may be different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All such statements are subject to number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our SEC filings. I refer to the safe harbor statement, which is included on Page 2 of today's presentation. And
Half Year 2023 Ermenegildo Zegna NV Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...