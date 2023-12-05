Ermenegildo Zegna NV Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Francesca Di Pasquantonio Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.-IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Zegna Group's second Capital Markets Day broadcasted live from the -- I'm Francesca Di Pasquantonio, Director of Investor Relation of the Zegna Group.



Before we begin, some boring stuff. I need to point out forward-looking statements, our actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking state. All such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our SEC filings.



I refer you to the Safe Harbor portion, and of course, this session will be governed by that language.



With this, I will hand over to Gildo Zegna. But before doing that, I will invite you to immerse yourself in the world of Zegna Group video.



(video playing)



Gildo Zegna Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.-Chairman&CEO



Well, after these exciting video, I hope you enjoyed it. Good morning, and bonjourno to everyone. Thank you so much for joining us today