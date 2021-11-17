Nov 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Natalie, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.'s Q3 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Elana Holzman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Elana Holzman - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, Natalie. And welcome to ZIM's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, President and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call we will make forward-looking statements regarding expectations, predictions, projections or future events or results. We believe that our expectations and assumptions are reasonable. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations, and that actual events or results may differ, including materially. You are kindly referred to consider the risk factors and