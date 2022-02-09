Feb 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Benjamin Nolan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. - Analyst



Well, good morning, and welcome back to day number two of our Stifel Transportation Conference. Kicking us off this morning is Xavier from ZIM, who is the CFO. You want to take your time. This is really exciting for those of you watching you probably or who know, I mean, this is certainly the top shipping IPO that we had last year, maybe one of the top IPOs in the world relative to performance. And is the owner -- the only traditional liner company listed in the US.



So with that said, I'll let him tell all of the juicy details here. But I'll turn it over you and we'll talk in a minute.



Xavier Destriau - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd - EVP, CFO



Thank you very much, Ben. Thank you for having me. So I do have indeed a few slides that I would like to take the opportunity to go through today. Basically, my objective here is to try to introduce the team more generally and also put an emphasis on what is the key differentiator of ZIM versus our competitors in the space, in the global shipping