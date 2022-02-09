Feb 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Benjamin Nolan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. - Analyst
Well, good morning, and welcome back to day number two of our Stifel Transportation Conference. Kicking us off this morning is Xavier from ZIM, who is the CFO. You want to take your time. This is really exciting for those of you watching you probably or who know, I mean, this is certainly the top shipping IPO that we had last year, maybe one of the top IPOs in the world relative to performance. And is the owner -- the only traditional liner company listed in the US.
So with that said, I'll let him tell all of the juicy details here. But I'll turn it over you and we'll talk in a minute.
Xavier Destriau - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd - EVP, CFO
Thank you very much, Ben. Thank you for having me. So I do have indeed a few slides that I would like to take the opportunity to go through today. Basically, my objective here is to try to introduce the team more generally and also put an emphasis on what is the key differentiator of ZIM versus our competitors in the space, in the global shipping
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd at Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference Transcript
Feb 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...