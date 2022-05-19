May 19, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. This is Muneeba Kayani from Bank of America Research. Thank you for joining us for the virtual day of our transport conference. I'm delighted today to be hosting ZIM's CFO, Xavier Destriau.



In terms of format for the session today, if you have any questions, please do feel free to put them in the Q&A section on your screen. So with that, I hand over to Xavier for some opening remarks.



Xavier Destriau - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - CFO



Thank you very much. Thank you, Muneeba, for having us today. So maybe I just want to open this call by introducing ZIM for the audience.



We are operating in the container liner industry and solely in the container liner industry. We are moving 3.5 million TEU 20-foot equivalent unit every year, which position us, give or take, #10 in the ranking of the players in our industry. We also differentiate ourselves compared to maybe the bigger players, talking the League, the Maersk, the MSC or Hapag. We are not completely global. We are neither completely regional. We are what we