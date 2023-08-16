Aug 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Elana Holzman - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, Rob, and welcome, everyone, to ZIM's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's President and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, CFO.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding expectations, predictions, projections or future events or results. We believe that our expectations and assumptions are reasonable. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ, including materially. You are kindly referred to consider the risk factors and cautionary language described in the documents the company filed with the Securities