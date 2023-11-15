Nov 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Elana Holzman, Head of Investor Relations. Elana, you may begin your conference.



Elana Holzman - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to ZIM's third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's President and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding expectations, predictions, projections of future events or results. We believe that our expectations and assumptions are reasonable. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ, including materially.