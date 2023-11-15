Nov 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Elana Holzman, Head of Investor Relations. Elana, you may begin your conference.
Elana Holzman - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to ZIM's third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's President and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding expectations, predictions, projections of future events or results. We believe that our expectations and assumptions are reasonable. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ, including materially.
Q3 2023 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...