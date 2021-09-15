Sep 15, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Liz Milonopoulos -



Great, thank you. Thank you everybody for joining us today. This is Liz Milonopoulos from Citi, Global Head of our Internet Investment Banking team.



It is my pleasure to introduce the Co-Founder and CEO of ZipRecruiter, Ian Siegel. Ian co-founded ZipRecruiter in 2010 with the mission to fundamentally improve the hiring experience. ZipRecruiter enables work by connecting job seekers and employers in their marketplace. Since inception, almost 3 million businesses and 110 million plus job seekers have come to the ZipRecruiter for their hiring and job searches. In 2020, the company generated almost $450 million of revenue and over $80 million of EBITDA. As you guys may know, earlier this year, Ian's team took the company public through a direct listing. Zip trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker ZIP and is currently valued at almost a $3 billion market cap.



Questions and Answers:

Ian, thank you so much for joining us today. We're thrilled to have in here. Maybe before we go into more detail, we'd love to understand, when you