Q3 2021 Ziprecruiter Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in our earnings conference call, during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter's performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and guidance for the fourth quarter and full year for 2021. Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; and David Travers, CFO. Before we begin, please be aware that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ