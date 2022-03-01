Q4 2021 Ziprecruiter Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Amy Garefis, Chief Accounting Officer. You may begin your conference.



Amy Garefis - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - CAO & Controller



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in our earnings conference call, during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter's performance for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022. Joining me today on the call are: Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President; and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.



Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A discussion of some of the risk factors that could