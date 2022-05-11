Q1 2022 Ziprecruiter Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Amy Garefis - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - CAO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in our earnings conference call during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter's performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022. Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President; and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.



Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking