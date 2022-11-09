Q3 2022 Ziprecruiter Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ZipRecruiter Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). And now at this time, I'll turn things over to Amy Garefis, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Amy Garefis - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - CAO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in our earnings conference call during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter's performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President; and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.



Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A discussion of some of the risk factors