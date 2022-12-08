Dec 08, 2022 / 12:50AM GMT

Trevor Vincent Young - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP



Okay. Great. We are live. And I think this is the last meeting of the day before we can all go enjoy a little happy hour.



So thanks again, everyone, for attending day one of the Barclays Conference. My name is Trevor Young. I'm one of the Internet analysts here at Barclays, and I'm pleased to be hosting the ZipRecruiter team; David Travers, President; Tim Yarbrough, CFO. So thanks again for attending this year.



David Travers - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - President



Thanks for having us.



Trevor Vincent Young - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP



I'm sure you guys are in the same boat like we are, where we're all becoming macro prognosticators.



David Travers - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - President



Yes. Exactly.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VPI would imagine that's been a lot of a line of questioning today