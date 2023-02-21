Q4 2022 Ziprecruiter Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Drew Haroldson



Thank you for joining us in our earnings conference call, during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter's performance for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022, and guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023. Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President; and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.



Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking