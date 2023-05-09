Q1 2023 Ziprecruiter Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President; and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.



Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially