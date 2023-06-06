Jun 06, 2023 / 06:40PM GMT

Ralph Schackart - William Blair & Company, L.L.C. - Analyst



All right. Why don't we go ahead and get started here? I'm Ralph Schackart, Internet analyst at William Blair. Thank you so much for attending our Annual Growth Stock Conference. I have to tell you to check our website for disclosures, because I know compliance is listening.



This year we have Tim, CFO from ZipRecruiter, back to present. They went public in 2021; we were part of the offering. And when the macro was a little bit different, they were crushing numbers, and things have kind of changed quite a bit that I'm sure Tim will get into. But a very strong business model; they're preserving margins and doing everything they can to combat just the near-term headwinds.



And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Tim. We're going to do a formal presentation, and there will be some time for Q&A afterwards. And then I'll announce the breakout room when we're done.



Tim Yarbrough - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - CFO



