Jun 06, 2023 / 06:40PM GMT
Ralph Schackart - William Blair & Company, L.L.C. - Analyst
All right. Why don't we go ahead and get started here? I'm Ralph Schackart, Internet analyst at William Blair. Thank you so much for attending our Annual Growth Stock Conference. I have to tell you to check our website for disclosures, because I know compliance is listening.
This year we have Tim, CFO from ZipRecruiter, back to present. They went public in 2021; we were part of the offering. And when the macro was a little bit different, they were crushing numbers, and things have kind of changed quite a bit that I'm sure Tim will get into. But a very strong business model; they're preserving margins and doing everything they can to combat just the near-term headwinds.
And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Tim. We're going to do a formal presentation, and there will be some time for Q&A afterwards. And then I'll announce the breakout room when we're done.
Tim Yarbrough - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - CFO
Great. Thanks, Ralph. I'll do my best not fall off the stage. It's not a
Ziprecruiter Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript
Jun 06, 2023 / 06:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...