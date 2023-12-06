Dec 06, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Trevor Young - Barclays Bank PLC - Analyst



We're good to go. Hey, Greg. Good morning, everyone. My name is Trevor Young. I'm one of the Internet analyst here at Barclays, and I'm pleased to host Tim Yarbrough from ZipRecruiter. This is actually my first session of the day. So hopefully we won't screw this one up.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC - AnalystWe've had to here for a few years. So we know the routine. But just to kick off, actually for the benefit of those tech investors who maybe aren't familiar with the story, can you just briefly discuss what that does and how it's differentiated among peers.- ZipRecruiter, Inc. - EVP & CFOAbsolutely. So ZipRecruiter is a jobs marketplace that brings together job seekers and employers using the best technology for matching. So the company was born out of, frankly, a lot of frustration in the hiring process, Ian Siegel, our CEO and one of the co-founders and other co-founders, they're frustrated with the process of hiring