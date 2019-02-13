Feb 13, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Christopher David Merwin - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



I'm Chris Merwin, I cover emerging software here at Goldman Sachs. And we're pleased to be joined by Tien Tzuo, CEO and founder of Zuora. Tien, thanks for being with us.



Tien Tzuo - Zuora, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Yes, good. I almost didn't make it.



Christopher David Merwin - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes, I know. Barely made it from the airport, so we do appreciate it. So you left Salesforce to start Zuora about 12 years ago, and you had a vision that large parts of our economy would shift