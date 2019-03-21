Q4 2019 Zuora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Joon Huh - Zuora, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Chantel. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tien Tzuo, Zuora's Chief Executive Officer; and Tyler Sloat, Zuora's Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of today's call is for us to provide some color on our fourth quarter and full year results as well as provide our financial outlook for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year 2020.