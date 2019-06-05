Zuora Inc Investor Session Transcript

Jun 05, 2019 / 06:15PM GMT

Joon Huh - Zuora, Inc. - VP of IR



All right. Hopefully, can everybody hear me okay? Good. Hopefully, everyone had a choice to enjoy the guest keynotes this morning and hopefully had a chance to enjoy the conference. Welcome to our first ever investor session as a part of Subscribed 2019. My name is Joon Huh, I head up Investor Relations here at Zuora. Really excited to have you here. I think Louis over here has the record for traveling the longest, he came from London to be here in person. Thank you very much. Oh, Australia, wow, wait a second, I think Andy -- does he -- oh, Australia. Okay. We have 2 people, maybe along the record. So thank you so much for being here in person, and thank you for those of you joining us via the webcast.



Before we get started, let me go through our favorite legal disclosure slide. So take a good look. This will be up on our website later. So if you want to review this, feel free. Like I said, hopefully, you had a chance to enjoy the conference. We have a good agenda here. We're going to start with Tien, he's going to give a presentation, he's going to recap a