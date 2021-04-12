Zuora Inc Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Apr 12, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



To kick us off today, Zuora's CEO and Founder, Tien Tzuo.



Tien Tzuo - Zuora, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Welcome, everyone. Welcome to our 2021 Investor Day. I have been looking forward to this day for what feels like a long, long time. I'm excited to share with you today our vision for our future. And I'm excited to introduce to you some key new members of our