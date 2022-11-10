Q3 2022 Zevia PBC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Zevia PBC Q3 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Reed Anderson with ICR. Thank you, and you may proceed.



Reed Alan Anderson - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you, and welcome to Zevia's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Amy Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Denise Beckles, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's third quarter 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation filed this morning. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of Zevia's website at www.investors.zevia.com.



Before we begin, please note that all the financial information presented on today's call is unaudited. Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation