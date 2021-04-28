Q1 2021 Rexnord Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Rexnord First Quarter 2021 Earnings Result Conference Call with Todd Adams, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This call is being recorded and will be available on replay for a period of 2 weeks. The phone numbers for the replay can be found in the earnings release the company filed in an 8-K with the SEC yesterday, April 27.



At this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I will turn the call over to Mark Peterson.



Mark W. Peterson - Rexnord Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Before we begin today's call, it's with great sadness that we want to pay tribute to Rob McCarthy, Vice President, Investor Relations, who passed away unexpectedly less than 2 weeks ago. Rob joined Rexnord in January of 2014, shortly after the company went public, and Rob really established and built our Investor Relations function over the years. Rob brought tremendous passion, expertise and discipline to his job, and