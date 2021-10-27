Q3 2021 Zurn Water Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Zurn Water Solutions Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call with Todd Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Pauli, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zurn Water Solutions. This call is being recorded and will be available on replay for a period of 2 weeks. The phone numbers for the replay can be found in the earnings release the company filed in an 8-K with the SEC yesterday, October 26. At this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I'll turn the call over to Mark Peterson.



Mark W. Peterson - Zurn Water Solutions Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Before we get started today, we're pleased to announce that Dave Pauli will be assuming the day-to-day Investor Relations responsibilities as of this earnings call. Many of you have already had a chance to work with Dave over the past 6 months as he's been instrumental in assisting us with the Investor Relations during that time.



