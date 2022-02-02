Q4 2021 Zurn Water Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Zurn Water Solutions Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call with Todd Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Pauli, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zurn Water Solutions. This call is being recorded and will be available on replay for a period of 2 weeks. The phone numbers for the replay can be found in the earnings release the company filed in an 8-K with the SEC yesterday, February 1.



At this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I'll turn the call over to Dave Pauli.



David Pauli - Zurn Water Solutions Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'd like to remind you that this call contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a Safe Harbor language contained in the press release that we issued yesterday afternoon as well as in our filings with the SEC. In addition, some comparisons will refer to non-GAAP measures. Our earnings release and SEC filings contain additional