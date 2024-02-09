Feb 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
Henry Nahmad - EVI Industries Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
Hello, and welcome to EVI Industries earnings call for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. This is Henry Nahmad, Chairman and CEO of EVI.
Before we proceed, we would like to disclose our cautionary statement. This earnings call contains forward-looking statements as defined by SEC laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our earnings press release issued today and in our SEC filings, including the risk factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. This call also includes a discussion of adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that the company believes is useful in evaluating performance. Please refer to our earnings press release issued today for additional information regarding adjusted EBITDA, including the definition of
Q2 2024 EVI Industries Inc Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript
Feb 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...