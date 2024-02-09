Feb 09, 2024 / NTS GMT

Henry Nahmad - EVI Industries Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Hello, and welcome to EVI Industries earnings call for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. This is Henry Nahmad, Chairman and CEO of EVI.



Before we proceed, we would like to disclose our cautionary statement. This earnings call contains forward-looking statements as defined by SEC laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our earnings press release issued today and in our SEC filings, including the risk factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.



Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. This call also includes a discussion of adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that the company believes is useful in evaluating performance. Please refer to our earnings press release issued today for additional information regarding adjusted EBITDA, including the definition of