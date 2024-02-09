Q3 2024 Patanjali Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Patanjali Foods Limited Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. .



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjeev Asthana from Patanjali Foods Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanjeev Kumar Asthana - Patanjali Foods Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good morning. I trust everyone has had a positive beginning to 2024. On behalf of Patanjali Foods Limited, I warmly welcome each of you to today's earnings call covering the quarter ended 31st December '23. I'm accompanied by my company's colleagues, our CFO, Mr. Kumar Rajesh; Chintan Kotak, who's from the Investor Relations and our adviser in Investor Relations, Strategic Growth