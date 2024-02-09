Q3 2024 Grasim Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Grasim Industries Limited Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Panchmatia, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Panchmatia - Grasim Industries Limited - Head of IR



Yes. Thanks, Yashashvi. Hi, good morning, everyone. Wish everyone on the call a happy 2024. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Grasim's third quarter financial results of financial year 2024. The financial statements and presentations are available on the exchanges and as well as on our website.



For safe harbor, kindly refer to our cautionary statement highlighted in the last slide of our presentation. Our leadership team is present today on this call to discuss our results. We have with us Mr. H. K. Agarwal, Managing Director; and Mr. Pavan Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Grasim Industries. Also joining the call with me is Mr. Jayant Dhobley, Business Head of Chemicals, Fashion Yarn